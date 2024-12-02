LONDON, Dec 2 — Elton John revealed that his ongoing vision problems have made it physically impossible for him to see the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, despite having written the lyrics.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight,” the 77-year-old star was quoted as saying by The Guardian during the show’s gala performance last night.

“So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight.”

The Guardian reported that he also expressed gratitude for the support of his husband, David Furnish, calling him “my rock.”

The singer’s eyesight troubles stem from a severe eye infection he contracted in July while in France, which left him blind in his right eye and with only limited vision in his left.

In September, he shared his slow recovery journey with fans, thanking his medical team and family for their care.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process,” he said.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Elton John gave an update on how his eyesight is delaying his album with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July... and my left eye is not the greatest,” he explained.

“So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but... I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

The gala performance at the Dominion Theatre, which raised funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, marks the London debut of the musical The Devil Wears Prada.

Based on the hit novel and film, the show stars Vanessa Williams as the iconic Miranda Priestly, a role long thought to be inspired by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.