SEOUL, Nov 29 — Police announced on Friday that they have closed an investigation into sexual misconduct claims against Choi Min-hwan, former drummer of K-pop group F.T. Island, without filing charges due to lack of evidence.

As reported by The Korea Times, the allegations included prostitution and sexual harassment by Choi towards his ex-wife, Yulhee, a former member of the girl group Laboum.

According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, no charges were pressed due to insufficient proof of the alleged actions.

The case surfaced last month when Yulhee posted a YouTube video accusing her ex-husband of visiting adult entertainment venues and making inappropriate sexual advances during their marriage.

Earlier, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that after Yulhee’s allegations, Choi’s agency, FNC Entertainment, publicly apologised and declared an immediate suspension of his activities on October 25.