BANGKOK, Nov 26 — Chutimon ‘Aokbab’ Chuengcharoensukying has made history, becoming the first Thai actress to win Best Performance by an Actress at the prestigious International Emmy Awards.

Her win comes as part of the global success of Hunger, Netflix Thailand’s hit 2023 film that captivated audiences around the world.

The movie, which follows a street-food chef’s dramatic rise in the elite culinary world, soared to #1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films chart, claiming the top spot in 51 countries and breaking into the Top 10 in 91 others.

Hunger also sparked the viral “Crybaby Noodles” phenomenon, further solidifying its place in pop culture.

Directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and written by Kongdej Jaturanrasmee, the film garnered widespread acclaim, with Hunger taking home several major awards at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA), including Best Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Nopachai ‘Peter’ Jayanama’s portrayal of the menacing Chef Paul.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Aokbab expressed her gratitude, thanking the Academy and her team.

“Thank you so much. This means a lot to me,” she said.

“To all the cast, crew, and chefs — your support brought my character to life. Special thanks to Netflix Thailand for believing in me.”

Other nominees in the Best Performance by an Actress category were Adriana Barraza for El Último Vagón; Sara Giraudeau for Tout va bien; and Jessica Hynes in There She Goes.