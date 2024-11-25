KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — After giving local fans a memorable weekend, Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa has left a “thank you” message for her fans in Malaysia.

The ‘Levitating’ singer was in town in part of her Radical Optimism Tour which saw Lipa taking centre stage for two nights last weekend at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

As she did with her previous Radical Optimism concerts, Lipa took to her Instagram to share a post-concert entry and her gratitude to fans in Malaysia.

“Thank you KL!

“Two very sweaty nights in your city!” she wrote in the post.

The British-Albanian singer also shared a few snippets of her time in Malaysia, including photos from her visit to Batu Caves — which is now, safe to say, one of her favourite spots in Malaysia as she has visited the temple during her last visit.

Lipa also took to her Instagram Stories to share more photos of Batu Caves and its residential monkeys, along with some snippets from her Taiwan trip last week as well — p.s.: Lipa is a Labubu dolls fan as well!

Meanwhile, on social media platform X, local fans are still not over Lipa’s two night performances, with users still sharing snippets of her performances from last weekend.

One of the highlights of these is by X’s user called Polly, who definitely had the time of her life after Lipa asked about her “six out of 26 shows” signs during her performance.

In another post, Polly explained that she was holding a placard that says she’s been to six of Lupa’s Radical Optimism shows to which Dua replied “that’s insane”.

Video of Lipa’s short conversation has been circulating online, especially on fan pages worldwide.

another video from my friend there



dua: 6 from 26 shows?



me: yes



dua: that’s insane!



me: yeah, no!



me suddenly i forget how to speak english... or any language for that matter



dua: i’m so ready to see you at EVERY SHOW!



me: bangkok... bangkok (i was trying to tell her it’s... pic.twitter.com/GW4mSwGcdv — POLLY???? (@dualipalicious) November 24, 2024

Malay Mail previously reported how Lipa and her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, had enjoyed a meal at one of KL’s hottest restaurants, the Atelier Binchotan last Friday evening.

The couple’s order includes house-cured charcuterie, grilled corn, globe artichoke, baked winter melon and a hanging tender steak.

This marks the third time Lipa has visited Malaysia as she was here back in 2017 for Good Vibes Festival at Genting Highlands. She was also here in 2018 for her first solo concert here at KL Live, Life Centre as reported by New Straits Times.



