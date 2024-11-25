LOS ANGELES, Nov 25 — Indian superstar Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing actors, said he was on the verge of retirement during the global Covid-19 pandemic until his ex-wife forced him to reconsider.

Khan, 59, is in the United States to promote Lost Ladies, India’s official entry to the foreign language category at the upcoming Academy Awards, which he has co-produced with ex-wife Kiran Rao.

He told Reuters in an interview that his family was shocked at his decision to retire.

“I felt that I had not given enough time or bandwidth to my relationships. And that, you know, got me really guilty. And I kind of had a bit of a breakdown,” Khan said in a joint interview with Rao, who also directed the film.

It was Rao’s words that led him to change his mind.

“She said if you’re leaving films, you’re leaving. You’re leaving us, you’re leaving everything. I was a bit taken aback by that. But then I’m glad I changed my mind and I’m back,” he said.

Khan, whose last film was the 2022 Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, has produced and acted in some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

He is part of the famed Khan trio of Indian cinema, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, leading men who have dominated the industry for the past thirty years.

On the surface Lost Ladies, or, in Hindi, Laapataa Ladies, is a comedy about two heavily veiled brides who are accidentally swapped out during a train ride.

However, it tackles several pressing issues in Indian society, from corruption to patriarchal traditions.

“Actually humor and satire, I think, is pretty much the best way we can openly talk about issues that are unpleasant, that are difficult, that are entrenched. You know, patriarchy is just deeply entrenched,” said Rao.

Lost Ladies premiered in cinemas in March and was released on Netflix the following month. — Reuters