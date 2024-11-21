KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 –– Concert organiser Kharisma Music International (KMI) is seeking RM77,000 from Malaysian singer-songwriter Aisha Retno following the cancellation of her solo concert, Konsert Malam Sutera Aisha Retno.

The demand comes after KMI provided an advance loan of RM83,000 to Aisha’s management, Aisha Retno Entertainment (ARE), to support her final Anugerah Juara Lagu 38 (AJL38) performance earlier this year, where she secured the runner-up and best performance prizes.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, KMI’s founder Ahmad Jeffny Kamal, co-founder Yuka Kharisma, and their lawyer Tuan Muhammad Arief Tuan Mohamad Yusof said Aisha’s team had only repaid RM6,000 so far.

Loan agreement and concert plan

According to Arief, ARE approached KMI for financial assistance to support Aisha’s AJL38 performance. KMI agreed to provide the advance loan, which would later be settled through the proceeds of Aisha’s planned solo concert.

The concert was initially scheduled for August 3 but was postponed to November 16 to accommodate Aisha’s participation in a reality singing contest, where she finished fourth. However, the concert was ultimately cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

Concert cancellation and controversy

KMI announced the cancellation on November 9, citing low ticket sales, with only 98 out of 2,414 tickets sold. The decision stirred backlash, with Aisha claiming in an Instagram video that she was unaware of the cancellation.

According to KMI’s lawyer Tuan Muhammad Arief Tuan Mohamad Yusof (centre), the reason they are holding a press conference was to clear the air from allegations made towards KMI following the cancellation of Konsert Malam Sutera Aisha Retno. –– Picture by Raymond Manuel

“I think the claim made by Aisha that she was in the dark regarding the concert cancellation is not accurate and also not true,” said Arief. “Both parties had actually discussed it and exchanged ideas but couldn’t come to an agreement.”

Arief added that KMI had informed ARE about the poor ticket sales and sent a release letter on October 4 to allow the concert to proceed without KMI’s involvement. However, ARE refused to abide by its terms.

KMI’s perspective

KMI co-founder Yuka Kharisma, who is also a singer, expressed her disappointment over the situation.

“Everything that has transpired has certainly affected me both mentally and physically,” said Yuka. “I’ve been supporting Aisha from even before she made a name in the music industry, and I’ve treated her like my own sister.”

She added that the concert preparation cost KMI RM150,000, but what hurt most was the time wasted.

Yuka also pointed out that Aisha had not done enough promotion for the concert, with KMI waiting two months for a single promotional video.

Aisha’s response

In her Instagram video, Aisha expressed shock and disappointment over the cancellation. She claimed KMI had been unresponsive for months and that she initially hesitated to do the concert, feeling inexperienced, but was reassured by the organiser.

Current status and legal action

KMI is preparing a Letter of Demand, seeking the remaining RM77,000 and a public apology from Aisha.

“We aim to finalise and send the letter by next week,” said Arief.

Meanwhile, KMI has refunded ticket buyers for the cancelled concert.