NEW DELHI, Nov 20 — Bollywood music maestro A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage.

The Oscar and Grammy award-winning musician in a social media post thanked his fans for respecting their privacy as the pair spoke about their “pain and agony” in ending the relationship.

“This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple have found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” said a statement issued by their lawyer on Tuesday evening.

A.R. Rahman, aged 57, was born in Chennai in Tamil Nadu and converted to Islam in his 20s.

Saira, born in 1973 in Gujarat state’s Kutch region, is active in social and charitable activities.

The couple have three children — daughters Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman, and son Ameen — from the 1995 marriage.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end,” A.R. Rahman said on X.

“Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” he added.

The maestro is known for various popular compositions for the Mumbai-based Hindi movie industry Bollywood as well as international collaborations.

Some well-known movies with soundtracks to his name include Slumdog Millionaire, Jodha Akbar, Lagaan and Taal. — Bernama