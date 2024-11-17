SUBANG JAYA, Nov 17 — Over 13,000 Malaysian fans erupted in excitement as renowned Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun made an appearance at the Cuckoo-topia Music Fest held at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach last night.

The event, organised to celebrate Cuckoo’s 10th anniversary, drew an impressive crowd despite rainy weather.

Kim, popularly known for his role in the Queen of Tears drama series, was met with roaring cheers from fans waving his posters.

In return, the actor expressed his gratitude for the warm reception at his inaugural visit to Malaysia.

“I’m quite shocked by the welcome. I’m thankful to everyone,” he said in Korean via a translator.

After a decade, Kim has returned as Cuckoo’s brand ambassador, further enhancing his connection with the brand and its supporters.

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun joins Cuckoo International executive director and chief commercial officer Hoe Kian Choon (centre), Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong to celebrate Cuckoo’s 10th anniversary. — Picture by Choo Choy May

On the stage, he was joined by Cuckoo International executive director and chief commercial officer Hoe Kian Choon and other brand ambassadors Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong.

“It is great to be back as Cuckoo’s brand ambassador, and thanks to the brand I’m able to experience Malaysia for the first time,” he said during a press conference.

On his career, Kim hinted that he is currently filming his upcoming drama Knock-Off which will air on streaming platform Disney+ next year.

Describing the project, the 36-year-old actor hinted at a transformative role, portraying a man who rises from humble beginnings to become a successful entrepreneur.

“It is quite a special one as I’ll be showing a different side of myself in the drama,” he shared.

Malaysian fans brave the rain to see Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun at his special appearance at the Cuckoo-topia Music Fest held at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach last night. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Speaking about Kim’s return as the brand ambassador, Hoe said the decision was due to the actor’s constant drive for growth which perfectly embodies Cuckoo’s ‘Beyond Standards’ philosophy.

“We believe that his passion for living a healthy lifestyle will allow us to inspire even more Malaysians to live healthier.”

Cuckoo recorded RM1.117 billion in revenue in 2023.

The anniversary concert also saw other artists such as Dolla, 3P, Joe Flizzow, Tomok, Bunkface, Priscilla Abby and Firdaus.