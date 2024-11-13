SEOUL, Nov 13 — South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul’s Seongdong District, according to local police reports on November 12. He was 39.

According to the soompi entertainment news site, authorities from Seongdong Police Station confirmed the discovery and said a two-page letter was found at the scene.

The content of the letter has not been disclosed, nor has the cause of death.

However, a police spokesman said there are currently no signs of foul play, although they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Born in 1985, Song made his acting debut in the 2009 film Actresses. He gained widespread recognition in 2012 with his role in the popular drama The Moon Embracing the Sun.

Throughout his career, Song took on roles in various dramas, including Two Weeks, Unkind Ladies, and his recent project Queen Woo, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Fans and the entertainment industry are mourning the news, extending their condolences to Song’s family.

