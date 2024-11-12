BANGKOK, Nov 12 — Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development is investigating claims of animal cruelty involving a cat reportedly sedated for a scene in the Thai period drama The Empress of Ayodhaya, also known as Mae Yuhua, Bangkok Post reported.

The incident in question features a black cat, Samli, shown drinking a solution before experiencing seizures and appearing to die on screen.

The scene, which aired in episode five, has raised concerns about potential animal abuse, sparking calls for an investigation into the cat’s treatment.

Social media users, including well-known artists, have joined the outcry, with the hashtag #แบนแม่หยัว (ban Mae Yuhua) trending as calls grow for the show’s cancellation.

In response, Channel One31, which broadcasts the series, issued a statement on Sunday acknowledging that the cat had been sedated under the supervision of “experts” from an animal modelling agency with over a decade of experience.

According to the network, the cat was unharmed during filming. However, scepticism remains among the public, with questions about the presence of a licensed veterinarian on set, Bangkok Post reported.

Deputy director of the Livestock Department, Bunyakrit Pinprasong on Monday was reported saying that that Channel One31 has been requested to clarify the role of the “experts” who managed the cat during filming.

Officials have also demanded that Samli be brought in for a comprehensive examination by week’s end. Should the station fail to comply, Livestock Department officials will conduct the examination themselves.

According to the report, the Veterinary Council of Thailand reminded the public that animal sedation should only be performed by a qualified veterinarian, warning that improper sedation can pose serious risks to an animal’s health.

Meanwhile, talent agency Exact Scenario clarified in a statement that the actress in the scene was not involved in sedating the cat, according to Bangkok Post.

On Nov 10, the director of the Thai period drama Sant Srikaewlaw was forced to assure the public that the cat, seen being poisoned and dying in a scene, was alive.

He claimed that the cat was only fed an anaesthetic for the scene that was supervised by the cat’s owner and experts, even putting up clips on Facebook of the black cat to prove it was alive an well.

Sant also said he would be taking the cat for a checkup with a report proving its health condition was satisfactory.