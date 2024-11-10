KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Get ready, South-east Asia! A wave of major international acts is heading our way and the concert scene is about to heat up.

This month kicks off a packed season of live shows and the lineup is sure to get music fans buzzing. Pop star Dua Lipa will be bringing her Radical Optimism Tour to Malaysia with a two-night performance this November, while American punk rock band Green Day are set to rock out at the National Hockey Stadium in February next year.

If you’re thinking about catching one of these upcoming concerts, we’ve put together a price comparison list to help you make the best choice for your budget and your music cravings.

Dua Lipa

Fans of the Grammy-winning British-Albanian singer are in for a major treat this month as Dua Lipa brings her highly anticipated Radical Optimism Tour to the region.

Starting November 5 and running through November 27, Dua Lipa will perform in five South-east Asian countries: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Notably, Singapore and Malaysia are the only countries in the region to host back-to-back shows. Dua Lipa will kick off her tour in Singapore with two performances on November 5 and 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She will then head to Malaysia, where fans can catch her for two nights on November 23 and 24 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The Philippine Arena in Manila will host her largest South-east Asia show, with a capacity of 55,000. Not only is it the biggest venue, but it also offers the most affordable ticket options, with prices starting from RM112.54 (seated) to RM637.70 for an Early Entry Standing ticket.

Indonesia takes the crown for the most expensive tickets in the region with its VIP/Corporate Box tickets priced at RM1,817.06 per person.

Imagine Dragons

Grammy Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons are currently on their Loom World Tour, and they’re set to make stops in four South-east Asian countries, namely Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, from November 21 to December 8.

Their other shows in Asia include Japan and China.

For Malaysian fans, Imagine Dragons offers the most affordable seating tickets in the region, with prices starting at RM298. In comparison, their Tokyo show boasts the lowest-priced standing tickets, at RM529.29 after conversion.

When it comes to the number of shows, Hong Kong takes the lead, with two back-to-back performances on November 30 and December 1 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena.

In addition to their regular ticket offerings, Imagine Dragons is the only international act in Asia to offer an exclusive ‘Ultimate VIP Package’, which includes a standing ticket, a guitar used by the band during the show, a photo op session with the band, and exclusive band merchandise.

The Ultimate VIP Package in Malaysia is priced at RM12,808, while the most expensive package is in Japan, which is priced at RM14,748.66.

In Malaysia, Imagine Dragons will be performing at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on November 21.

Green Day

Legendary American punk rock band Green Day announced three dates in 2025 across South-east Asia as part of their ongoing tour, and Malaysia is one of the stops, other than Thailand and Indonesia.

Malaysia has the cheapest seating tickets among the three countries at RM358. This is just slightly lower than Thailand’s cheapest seating tickets, which is priced at RM359.44.

Additionally, Malaysia has the most affordable standing zone tickets at RM598, followed by Indonesia, where front-row standing tickets are priced at RM742.25 per person.

Green Day’s South-east Asia leg kicks off with a show on February 12 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, followed by a performance at Carnaval Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 15, and wrapping up at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on February 18.

Maroon 5

US pop band Maroon 5, known for their chart-topping hits, will kick off their South-east Asia tour from January 29 to February 12 next year.

The group will be touring across four South-east Asian countries, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Among these, the Philippines offers the most affordable seating tickets, priced at RM266.31 per person, while Malaysia boasts the lowest-priced VIP Early Entry tickets at RM1,128. To compare, Indonesia's Early Entry Package tickets are priced at RM1,175.95.

Indonesia also stands out with the largest venue on the tour; the Jakarta International Stadium can accommodate around 82,000 fans.

While all Maroon 5 shows across South-east Asia are one-night-only events, Japan has the most shows in Asia, offering three performances from February 6 to February 9.

The group will wrap up their South-east Asia leg with a performance at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on February 12, before heading to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for their final Asia show on February 14.

* Please note that all ticket prices exclude ticketing fees and booking charges.