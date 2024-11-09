LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — Singer Nicole Scherzinger did not expect her recent social media activity to generate a lot of backlash after she liked an Instagram post by Russell Brand wearing a lookalike ‘Make America Great Again’ red cap.

Brand’s hat was instead emblazoned with ‘Make Jesus First Again’ — the entertainer had recently become a born-again Christian while also being plagued with various sexual assault allegations.

How did Scherzinger end up also catching some heat?

She had liked Brand’s post and commented, “Where do I get this hat!!!?”

Brand has also been advocating for Trump leading up to the US election so it wasn’t surprising that people would think this was Scherzinger also signalling that she shared similar views with Brand.

The screencap of Brand’s post and Scherzinger’s comments have been shared online and used as proof of Scherzinger’s apparent views.

She has issued an apology in an Instagram story saying that she apologised for the “hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts.”

Scherzinger also said she “made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion.”

She added: “Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for.”

Her apology was not well-received however as more would-be social media sleuths found her liking a post by Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy wrote: “Yes @russellbrand @tuckercarlson I will restore free speech, end the forever wars, and protect children’s health once we get @realdonaldtrump back in the White House.”

Seeing as her apology also did not explicitly state who she voted for, she might not have cleared the air as much as created more ammunition for her critics.