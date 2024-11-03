SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — In a show of support for local talent and cinematic expression, the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has reiterated its commitment to Daniel Hui’s film Small Hours of the Night, despite the film being barred from public screening by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Although the film cannot be screened publicly as part of the festival due to its “refused classification” status, SGIFF has formally acknowledged it as an Official Selection under its Undercurrent strand, ensuring Hui’s work remains an integral part of the 2024 festival lineup.

“As the longest-running film event in Singapore, SGIFF is committed to showcasing a wide range of perspectives and the vibrant cinematic culture in Singapore, Asia and the world. We continue to champion homegrown talents, and stand by filmmakers and filmmaking as an important art form to spark reflection and encourage dialogue within society,” said programme director, Thong Kay Wee in a statement issued today.

“Small Hours of the Night is a 2020 Tan Ean Kiam Foundation-SGIFF SEA-DOC grant recipient, and made by an award-winning Singaporean director, Daniel Hui.

“While the film cannot be screened, we will continue to provide its creators with a platform for their voices to be heard; Daniel will continue to participate in several other events under the SGIFF umbrella as a panellist speaker,” the statement read.

Thong added that Hui will be part of an SGIFF Industry Days panel titled “Cinematic Identities and Authorship in Hybrid Forms”, where he will speak about his creative process and how he crafts his distinctive identity in cinema.

“Daniel will also join the third edition of our popular Forum session, ‘Mildly Offensive, Sometimes Accurate’, an interactive, candid discussion that invites the audience to discover the highs and lows of local filmmaking,” Thong said in the statement.