TOKYO, Oct 29 — Police arrested a foreign man in his 40s in Tokyo yesterday on suspicion of assaulting former AKB48 member Haruna Kojima by allegedly hugging and knocking her down on a street.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9pm near the “Scramble” crossing in the Udagawacho area of Shibuya, not far from a venue Kojima had recently left, according to Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.

The man, believed to be a fan of Kojima, allegedly embraced her and caused her to fall.

The police said he admitted to some physical contact, stating, “I did grab her arm.”

A bystander restrained the man at the scene and handed him over to police officers, who arrived after receiving an emergency call.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kojima, 36, was not injured in the incident.

Actress, model and singer Kojima was a member of AKB48, a Japanese idol girl group named after the Akihabara area in Tokyo, from 2005 to 2017.