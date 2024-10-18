KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Sahi Siva captivated a sold-out audience at Bentley Music Auditorium during his electrifying concert, “Sahi Siva Live in KL.”

The event showcased the best of independent music, blending contemporary hits with fresh releases, highlighting Sahi’s versatility as an artist.

Performing chart-topping tracks from his latest album Unnaale, Sahi left fans in awe with his distinctive style and powerful vocals.

Memorable moments included engaging performances of independent music and unplugged covers, notably Nenjiniley, which went viral on social media.

The atmosphere peaked when Sahi invited fans on stage during the lively rendition of Ammamma, creating an unforgettable connection with the audience and the night culminated in an energetic performance of his hit Naa Kudikka Poren, leaving the crowd chanting for more.

The excitement soared as Amos Paul joined forces with Ratty Adhiththan for a remarkable collaboration, enhancing the concert’s appeal as a true celebration of music.

The event also spotlighted talented independent Malaysian artists, fostering cross-cultural exchanges within the vibrant music community.

“Thank you, Malaysia! I’m living my dream! This is incredibly special to me as it’s my first solo concert. Thank you for making it such a memorable experience!” Sahi expressed during a brief speech, acknowledging fans for their unwavering support.

His dedication to creating music that resonates with audiences was evident throughout the event, making it a night to remember.

One of the highlights was Ratty Adhiththan’s performance, known for his dynamic stage presence and electrifying sets.

His collaboration with Sahi Siva brought a fresh vibe to the concert, elevating the experience for attendees.

Ratty’s performance underscored his rising influence in the music scene and his ability to connect with fans through his unique sound.

At a recent press conference at Haiku KL, Mathubalan, founder of BWHPK and the concert’s organiser, shared his vision to create a platform for independent music and artists globally.

“While many Kollywood artists perform in Malaysia, our goal is to showcase independent talent,” he stated, highlighting his commitment to promoting diverse emerging artists in the industry.

“Sahi Siva Live in Kuala Lumpur is a stepping stone for us. We plan to introduce more initiatives to support and recognize independent artists, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent,” Mathubalan added.

Co-organiser Arvind Raj emphasised the significance of such initiatives, saying, “These opportunities are crucial for building connections between independent artists from other countries and our own, helping to grow the Tamil independent music scene.”