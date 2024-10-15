KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — It’s hard to believe that two decades have passed since Jaclyn Victor first captivated the nation with her powerful performances on Malaysian Idol in 2004, where she was crowned the inaugural winner.

Despite the stormy weather last Saturday, nothing could keep fans from filling the Zepp Kuala Lumpur hall. By the end of the night, Jaclyn had delivered a vocal spectacle that left the audience in awe.

Opening with a medley of When You Believe and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, Jaclyn’s voice soared effortlessly through the hall, sending chills through the audience. Her powerful delivery reaffirmed her status as Malaysia’s undisputed vocal queen.

Jaclyn’s setlist was carefully curated, balancing nostalgia and new material. She moved seamlessly from classics like Superwoman and Di Bawah Pohon Asmara to her recent hits, including Kejutkan Aku and Sesal Tak Bermakna.

Jaclyn was later joined by singer Hael Husaini, her former protégé, for duets of Ceritera Cinta and Sandarkan Pada Kenangan.

In a particularly moving segment, Jaclyn performed the soulful Jagalah Diri, known for its challenging big notes. The energy shifted during the second act when Jaclyn ventured into the audience while performing Cinta.

She then delighted fans with Sinaran, the iconic hit by Datuk Sheila Majid, who was also present in the crowd. Adding to the excitement, Jaclyn invited Liza Hanim and Marsha Milan to join her in an impromptu singalong.

Another memorable moment came when Jaclyn offered her take on Anuar Zain’s Sedetik Lebih, making the song entirely her own. She followed it up with Cinta Tiada Akhirnya, where she displayed her incredible vocal range and intensity, capturing the essence of love and passion.

The concert took a festive turn with an upbeat medley featuring Las Ketchup, Conga, and Let’s Get Loud. The lively atmosphere had everyone on their feet, celebrating along with Jaclyn, reminding them of her versatility beyond ballads.

A stunning duet with Siti Nordiana on Nisan Cinta further highlighted Jaclyn’s ability to harmonise effortlessly with other powerhouse vocalists.

One of the night’s most unforgettable moments was a 10-minute Koleksi Gemilang medley, featuring Malaysia’s most iconic songs. It transformed the entire hall into a giant karaoke session, with the audience singing along to every word.

Jaclyn also gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming album, previewing new songs like Lepaskan Saja, Racun, Airmataku, and Run. She even performed her new single Inilah Saatnya, leaving the audience excited about the musical direction she’s taking.

The evening wouldn’t have been complete without a reunion with her 3Suara bandmates. Together, they delivered fan-favourites like Semua Isi Hatimu, Di Mana-Dimana, and the timeless Beribu Sesalan. Their harmonies were flawless, underscoring the special bond they share.

Finally, Jaclyn performed the song everyone had been waiting for: Gemilang. As she delivered the song’s powerful high notes with precision and emotion, it was a reminder of why she won Malaysian Idol and why she remains one of the finest vocalists Malaysia has ever produced.

The standing ovation that followed was well deserved, as the performance truly embodied Jaclyn’s remarkable talent and resilience over the past two decades.

To close the night on a joyful note, Jaclyn treated fans to a Bollywood classic, Bole Chudiyan, bringing everyone to their feet one last time.

Jaclyn’s first solo concert was a celebration of her 20-year journey in the music industry. It was a night filled with nostalgia, passion, and extraordinary talent. — Bernama