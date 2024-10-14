KOTA BARU, Oct 14 — The Great British Circus is set to make history with an all-male cast of international performers at AEON Mall Kota Baru in Kelantan, marking the first time a circus show of this kind will be held in the state.

This special performance was crafted specifically for Kelantan, adhering to the PAS-led state regulations that have only permitted male performers in live shows since a 2002 ruling.

Big Kid Entertainment (M) Sdn Bhd, the UK-based producers of the Great British Circus, have been staging circus performances across Malaysia since 2014. However, this will be their first tour in Kelantan.

”We have worked tirelessly to create this all-male show that aligns with the state’s regulatory guidelines,” said one of the founders, Madam Biliana Kirilova.

“We are excited to bring the Great British Circus in a form that can be enjoyed by the local community. Our goal has always been to make the circus accessible to as many people as possible, accommodating various aspects of language, culture, religion, and economic background.”

To create this unique show, Kirilova explained that new male performers have been added to the cast, and the performances have been redesigned to ensure the same level of wonder and excitement as their regular productions.

The Great British Circus offers a two-hour family entertainment experience filled with comedy, stunts, acrobatics, dance, and more, performed by a cast of international artists from over 10 countries. As a modern circus, no animals are involved in the performances.

The circus will run daily at AEON Kota Baru from October 26 to November 17, 2024. Tickets are available for advance purchase at www.greatbritishcircus.com.

Big Kid Entertainment, founded by the Kirilov family with generations of circus expertise, is behind some of the most successful circus productions in the UK. Their shows, including Big Kid Circus, are celebrated for blending tradition with innovation, creating family-friendly experiences that have wowed audiences worldwide.

The Great British Circus, the international extension of Big Kid Entertainment, has been a familiar presence in Malaysia since 2014.

Touring the nation with its signature tented format, the circus offers an exciting, animal-free spectacle that continues to charm audiences with its diverse and engaging performances.