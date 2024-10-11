KLANG, Oct 11 — The highly anticipated 25th Annual Miss Malaysia Indian Global (MMIG) 2024 concluded in spectacular fashion on Saturday evening at The Grand Ballroom, Premiere Hotel, Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

Organised by the MMICARE Association, the event celebrated heritage, elegance, and resilience, featuring 14 finalists competing for the coveted title.

In a thrilling finale, Maliney Pohs was crowned Miss MalaysiaIndian Global 2024. The 28-year-old Assistant Director with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Environmental Sustainability received a full Master’s scholarship from Veritas University, a round-trip ticket to Seoul sponsored by Batik Air, a Kanchipuram silk saree from Pattu Shastra Bridal Lengha suit, and a cash prize of RM5,000.

Alongside Maliney, Dr Hasvene Kaur and Yoshanaa Chelvam claimed the runner-up positions, each awarded prestigious prizes.

An elated Maliney said: “I am honoured to work with MMICARE to inspire and empower women during my reign. It was indeed a pleasure sharing the stage with other aspiring and talented participants.”

The evening began with the presentation of MMICARE Association’s Small Education Grants by Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad, President of PEKAWANIS Selangor and wife of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

These grants were awarded to deserving B40 students pursuing higher education mainly from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Johor.

This year’s Small Grants program aims to supplement students’ meals, a departure from previous years. The 13 beneficiaries, all recipients of PTPN loans, often struggle financially after covering tuition and hostel fees.

Each student will receive RM3,000, providing RM300 per month for proper meals while studying.

Since 2008, MMICARE has dedicated itself to supporting students through Small Education Grants, addressing the pressing needs of those from B40 backgrounds. Many of these students face financial hardships and sometimes send money home to support their families.

Dr Lavanya Sivaji, the president of MMICARE and a former participant of the annual Miss Malaysia Indian Global pageant, remarked, “We have long recognised the challenges faced by financially disadvantaged students in STEM courses.

“Our Small Grant programme was developed based on input from various sympathetic public university lecturers. These grants can be used for any expenses incurred during their studies, reflecting our commitment to empowering individuals through education and personal growth.”

Following the awards ceremony, the grand final showcased the 14 finalists, who had undergone months of personal and professional empowerment workshops, highlighting their growth, confidence, and poise.

Founded in 2000 by Pushparani Thilaganathan as a personal empowerment programme, the Miss Malaysia Indian Global pageant continues to evolve to meet the needs of Malaysian Indian girls.

Open to participants aged 19-30 years, this year’s pageant is powered by Global Specialty Ingredients (GSI), a leading global solutions company that manufactures and supplies value-added functional ingredients tailored to customer needs.