KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 - Local rock band Masdo have been nominated for in the Best Asia Act at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards 2024.

Frontman, Ali Sariah, 32, said the nomination was a milestone for the band.

He also said they are managing their expectations as they go against big Asian names, including Indonesian singer Mahalini as well as South Korean girl’s group Illit.

"We were informed about the nomination last week, but as usual, we are not getting our hopes up. The fact that we were nominated is good enough for us.

"If we win, it will be a bonus for Masdo and at the time being, we are still not sure whether we will be attending the event itself.”

The MTV EMA 2024 celebrating global music and pop culture is set to take place on November 11, in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Global stars nominated in this year’s MTV EMA includes Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappel Roan, Coldplay, Charlie XCX and more.

