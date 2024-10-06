KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Who is the world's richest actor?

While many may take a guess with the likes of Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson or even Shah Rukh Khan — the title goes to a man who has just one hit film series.

Actor, filmmaker, and playwright Tyler Perry tops the list at US$1.4 billion (RM5.9 billion), eclipsing the competition with the closest, being another surprise name in comedia Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of US$1 billion (RM4.22 billion)

Making up the top five are Dwayne Johnson with US$890 million (RM3.75 billion), Shah Rukh Khan at US$870 million (RM3.67 billion) and Tom Cruise at US$800 million (RM3.37 billion).

Perry, who began as a theatre actor in the Nineties, made the transition to film and television in the 2000s.

His wealth stems not only from his producer’s share but also from his ownership of a content library dating back to the early 1990s, with Perry retaining full ownership of everything he has created.

In 2019, Perry made headlines with the opening of Tyler Perry Studios, a sprawling 330-acre property in Atlanta boasting 12 sound stages and custom sets, including a meticulously detailed replica of the White House.

Having spent seven years creating content for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network, Perry struck a significant deal with Viacom in 2019, securing a 25% stake in the streaming service BET+.

Perry is best known for creating and portraying the character of Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons in the hit comedy franchise Madea, comprising of 12 live-action films, 11 plays, an animated feature and a bunch of TV appearances.

The top five revealed by Hindustan Times however only accounts for actors, without taking into account their female counterparts.

Another unexpected name not only tops the list for actresses but is also known as the actual richest actor in the world.

Actress Jemi Gertz worth a staggering US$8 billion (RM33.75 million).

Gertz net worth skyrocketed after her marriage to billionaire Tony Ressler in 1989.

Ressler started Apollo Global Managementa year after they married and the couple has also invested their wealth in sports teams.