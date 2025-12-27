KUCHING, Dec 27 — The Sarawak Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 3.43 million sticks of untaxed cigarettes and 70,518 litres of liquor, worth RM4.2 million, from a two-storey house in Sibu on Dec 17.

Sarawak State JKDM director Datuk Norizan Yahya said that the department, acting on intelligence, raided a house in Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah, Sibu, at 4.25 pm.

“Upon inspection, we found cigarettes and liquor that classified as prohibited items under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023.

“The seized cigarettes and liquor are valued at an estimated RM731,809.44, with total import duty and tax amounting to RM3,472,209.93,” he said in a statement here today.

Norizan said the syndicate’s modus operandi involved storing prohibited goods in lodging houses to evade detection, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama