KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Rapper Eminem announced he was going to be a grandfather in his latest music video, Temporary.

The touching video from the 51-year-old features dozens of old home videos of daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 28, before the proud father ends the video of Hailie's revelation to him that she is expecting her first baby with husband, Evan McClintock.

The influencer and podcaster hands her dad a blue football jersey that read “Grandpa” and the number 1, as well as a sonogram image, as Eminem's jaw drops and eyes widen, tearing up at the happy news.

A rep for Eminem did not immediately respond to a request from People for comment.

Hailie got engaged to her longtime boyfriend McClintock on February 4 last year after dating for six years after meeting at Michigan State University in 2016.

Eminem showing off a sonogram image, surprised by Hailie's news. — Screenshot from Youtube/Eminem

In an interview on Hailie's Just a Little Shady podcast, McClintock revealed that during Hailie's birthday party in December 2022, he asked for Eminem's blessing to propose.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time,’” he remembered.

“So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

Eminem previously had positive things to say about Hailie's relationship during a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. “No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good. She's made me proud for sure.”

After over a year of her engagement to McClintock, Hailie announced that they married in a post on Instagram that featured their wedding photos.