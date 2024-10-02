SEOUL, Oct 2 — BlackPink Rosé gave good news to her fans on Instagram, revealing her first full studio album was coming out on December 6.

The singer posted on her Instagram that the physical pre-orders were already live on her website rosesarerosie.com.

She revealed that it would be a full-legnth album and that she had started working on it in Los Angeles last year after the end of the BlackPink tour.

“I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine,” she wrote.

The full post below:

“where to begin. I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all. I remember last year as our year long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in los angeles. That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career. I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release. I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie - is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full length album. DEC 6th. #rosie”

BlackPink’s members are currently working on their solo releases, with Jennie recently joining social media platform X and releasing her single Mantra on October 11.

Lisa is also dropping a new song Moonlit Floor tomorrow while Jisoo has not announced any new musical projects as yet but has been hyping up her members’ projects on Instagram.