ISTANBUL, Sept 30 — A Turkish social media influencer was found dead after a fall from her apartment building’s fifth floor, according to Turkish media.

Kubra Aykut, who has a million followers on TikTok as well as large followings on YouTube and Instagram, is most known for organising a wedding party for herself in 2023, documented in her TikTok titled “Wedding without a Groom”.

According to the Sun, she had died in Instabul’s Sultanbeyli district on September 23 and her death is currently being investigated.

Her last message on social media read: "I’ve gathered my energy, but I can’t seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don’t know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight."

Fans had shown concern after the post, which was written hours before her death.

