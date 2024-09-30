SEOUL, Sept 30 — South Korean actress Park Ji-ah passed away today, her agency, BILLIONS, confirmed.

In a statement, BILLIONS said that she had passed from a cerebral infarction, also known as an ischemic stroke.

This is actress Park Jia’s agency BILLIONS. We are deeply saddened to deliver this heartbreaking and unfortunate news. Park Jia passed away today (September 30) at 2.50am KST (1.50am Malaysian time) after battling a cerebral infarction. She was 52 years old. The funeral hall for the deceased has been set up in Room 2 at Asan Medical Center. The funeral procession is scheduled for 10am KST on October 2.

BILLIONS will forever remember the passion for acting that the deceased cherished until the very end. Once again, we express our deepest condolences on her passing and sincerely wish for her to rest in peace.

Park made her debut in the film The Coast Guard but is perhaps most known for her role playing Song Hye Kyo’s mother in Netflix drama The Glory.

She leaves behind a daughter from a previous marriage.