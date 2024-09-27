KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 27 — It’s a total animation takeover, as Transformers One is crushing it at the No. 1 spot in the local box office scene, while the animated adaptation of The Wild Robot is capturing hearts at No. 2.

But if animation is not quite your vibe, don’t worry — we have got you covered with a fantastic roundup of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.

So, grab your popcorn and let’s dive into the top picks — you won’t want to miss out!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (September 19 to September 22)

Transformers One

The Wild Robot

Takluk: Lahad Datu

Kang Mak

Go For Broke

The Greatest Of All Time

Baik Punya Ah Long

JUNG KOOK: I Am Still

Kathe Ille Pathukalam

Speak No Evil

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (September 16 to September 22)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3

Love Next Door: Limited Series

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1

Emily in Paris: Season 4

Romance in the House: Limited Series

CoComelon: Season 11

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

Prison Break: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

The Secret

Good Partner

Queen Woo

Perfect Family

Cinderella at 2 AM

Andartu Kosmopolitan

Running Man (2024)

Queen Woo (Censored Version)

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Nafsu

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (September 18 to September 25)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Jimin - Who

Ariana Grande - we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Dhruv - double take

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (September 18 to September 25)

Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Maulana Ardiansyah - HALU

Anggis Devaki - Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Yovie Widianto, Lyodra - Terlalu Cinta

Kaleb J - DI Balik Pertanda

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (September 13 to September 19)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

Powerless by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster)

Reckless by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster)

Non-Fiction

Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (PublicAffairs)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent news)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (karyaseni)

Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes wordworks)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Extrovert by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Source: MPH