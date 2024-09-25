PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — The Petaling Lower Shariah Court in Subang Bestari has today postponed the divorce case of celebrity couple Nur Fazura and Fattah Amin to October 7.

Nur Fazura’s Sharie lawyer, Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, was quoted saying the delay was made after Fattah’s side proposed for the case to be settled amicably.

“This morning was set for the mention of Fazura’s divorce application under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Selangor) Enactment 2003, with the court’s permission, and the summons had already been served to Fattah and accepted.

“However, this morning, we received a settlement proposal from Fattah’s side, and the court postponed the case to October 7 for both parties to discuss before the proceeding date,” he was quoted saying by Harian Metro.

“We can’t disclose the details of the proposal, but it’s not through the justice of the peace,” he added.

Fakhrul Azman was quoted in a separate report denying that Fazura had asked for divorce due to an affair involving her estranged husband.

“After the divorce application was filed, Fazura and Fattah never made any statements.

“In fact, in the divorce application, there was no mention of infidelity issues; rather, the reason given was a lack of mutual understanding between them,” he reportedly said.

Earlier this month, Nur Fazura Sharifuddin,40, filed for divorce from Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin, 33, at the same court.

Fazura and Fattah tied the knot on November 27, 2017 and share a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya from their marriage.