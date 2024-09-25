KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Last month, movie star Florence Pugh excited Malaysian movie and comic buffs by seemingly confirming that her latest Marvel film Thunderbolts* was filmed in the country, and she jumped off Merdeka 118 — the world’s second-tallest building.

Now, this fact was almost certainly confirmed after eagle-eyed watchers realised several Malaysian buildings in the film’s latest teaser trailer.

But were those buildings, and where are they?

Right after around the one-minute mark in the video, Pugh — playing the Russian spy character Yelena Belova a.k.a the new Black Widow — were pictured with the Menara Pacific Place (formerly Menara HSBC) blowing up in the background.

This building is situated in Lebuh Ampang, and Pugh was roughly standing at the Medan Pasar — which has been closed off to the traffic for years, and is one of the capital’s popular pedestrian-only hang out spots.

The signage of two shops saying “Kedai Kopi Kong Hoe” (Kong Hoe Coffee Shop) and an obscured sign saying “Ming Loon” could also be seen on her right.

This is the rough position in Google Street View with the old Menara HSBC visible:

Thunderbolts* is set to be the MCU’s take on The Dirty Dozen and Suicide Squad which features a group of anti-heroes that go on missions for the American government.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross.