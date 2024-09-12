NASHVILLE, Sept 12 — Rock star Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman down from a ledge on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

The star was filming a music video for his song The People's House when the incident occurred, according to a report published on The Tennessean yesterday.

The bridge remained open to the public during the shoot, and a woman in a blue shirt was spotted clinging to the railing.

A video posted by the MNPD shows Bon Jovi and a production assistant approaching the woman.

The assistant starts talking to her before Bon Jovi joins the conversation, leaning against the rail.

After some time, the woman turns toward them, and they help her safely back over the railing.

Once she was safe, the Grammy-winning singer hugged the woman before they walked away together.

Bon Jovi declined to speak to the media out of respect for the woman’s privacy.

The singer and his wife Dorothea are founders of the JBJ Soul Foundation, which helps people in crisis, providing the singer with experience in handling difficult situations.

The Seigenthaler Bridge is named after legendary Tennessean editor John Seigenthaler, who stopped a man from jumping off the same bridge in the 1950s.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).