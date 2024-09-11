SINGAPORE, Sept 11 — SM Entertainment’s first virtual artist, Naevis, made her official debut on Tuesday (September 10) with the release of her single Done.

The music video features Naevis transitioning between the digital and real worlds, showcasing her in various forms, including a toon-like style and a hyperrealistic version, according to a report published on CNA today.

Though she just debuted, Naevis is already familiar to K-pop fans, especially those of K-pop girl band Aespa. In the group’s fictional universe, Naevis plays a key role as an assistant in their battle against the villain Black Mamba.

Naevis also made a surprise solo performance during the Seoul stop of Aespa’s recent world tour, further building anticipation for her official debut.

In a press statement, SM Entertainment shared plans for Naevis to appear in webtoons, games, merchandise, and brand collaborations.

Recently, SM announced a partnership with LG U+ to develop AI-driven content.

On the collaboration, SM Entertainment co-CEO Dmitry YJ Tak said: “LG U+’s commitment to providing new AI experiences aligns with SM’s goal of delivering unique K-pop experiences through Naevis.”

He added that the collaboration is more than a business venture, marking a significant step toward future-oriented content and innovation.