KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — South Korean label Source Music kicked off the The 2024 Source Music Global Audition yesterday to look for its next girl group.

The agency behind popular Kpop girl group Le Sserafim, will be organising worldwide auditions from October 5 to November 4 in 15 cities around the world, and Malaysian hopefuls can try their luck with Petaling Jaya listed.

Other cities included are Seoul, Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Bangkok, Toronto, Vancouver, Tokyo, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Osaka and Singapore.

Apply for the global auditions on Source Music's official website — Image courtesy of Source Music

Auditions are open to any female born after 2006.

Applicants can audition in various categories, including vocals, rap, dance, acting and songwriting among others, and online applications will be accepted until September 22 via the official website.

Only successful applicants from will be invited to offline auditions in the listed cities.

Successful finalists will be offered a trainee contract with Source Music and begin their journey to being a Kpop idol.