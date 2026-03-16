HOLLYWOOD, March 16 — “One Battle After Another” triumphed at the Oscars today, winning six awards including best picture and beating “Sinners” in a competitive awards season finale.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson personally won three Oscars — his first — for the political thriller, which tackles immigration raids and white supremacy.

“You make a guy work really hard for one of these,” he joked while accepting the best director award.

The film follows a pot-addled ex-revolutionary played by Leonardo DiCaprio locked in a battle of wits with Colonel Lockjaw, portrayed by best supporting actor winner Sean Penn. It also won best editing and the inaugural casting award.

Anderson, widely regarded as one of contemporary US cinema’s leading auteurs, had previously received 11 Oscar nominations for films including There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights but had never won before today.

‘Sinners’ wins four

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners”, a blues-inspired vampire drama examining America’s racial history, entered the night with 16 nominations and won four awards.

The film earned best original screenplay for Coogler and best actor for Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

Jordan said he kept detailed journals to develop distinct backstories for each character to convey “those nuances between the two.”

Other wins included best score for Ludwig Göransson and best cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the first time a woman has won in that category.

Both “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” were produced by Warner Bros., which claimed 12 of the 24 Oscars awarded today.

Acting wins and other awards

Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in “Hamnet”.

Buckley said it felt “crazy” to receive the honour on Mother’s Day in Ireland, adding that exploring motherhood through Agnes had been “a gift”.

Veteran actor Amy Madigan won best supporting actress for her role as a witch in horror film “Weapons”.

Norwegian drama “Sentimental Value” took best international feature, while “KPop Demon Hunters” won best animated feature and best original song for “Golden”.

Poignant tributes

Host Conan O'Brien kept the ceremony lively with satirical jokes, including a jab at allies of Donald Trump.

“If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock,” he quipped.

The ceremony also featured an emotional In Memoriam tribute to director Rob Reiner and actor Robert Redford.

Billy Crystal praised Reiner’s influence on Hollywood, while Barbra Streisand performed onstage and reflected on her longtime friendship with Redford.

“Bob had real backbone, on and off the screen,” she said. “I called him an intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail.” — Reuters