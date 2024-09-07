KUCHING, Sept 7 — Singer Hafiz Suip and twoother men were each placed on a RM500 bond to keep the peace for six months by the Magistrates’ Court here today for fighting in public last week.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan made the order against Hafiz, 34, Goh Hui Heong, 53, and Irman Daud, 42, after they each pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, the trio was involved in an altercation during a road rage incident at Jalan Padungan here at around 2.10pm on Aug 30.

The incident began when Hafiz drove into Jalan Padungan while signaling right, but was honked at by a car driven by Goh.

Goh then overtook Hafiz’s car and attempted to stop it by slowing down in front of him.

Both then pulled over near the Padungan traffic light roundabout where their confrontation with each other escalated into a fight.

During the fight, Irman attempted to restrain Hafiz but was pepper-sprayed by Goh, to which he responded by punching Goh.

Following the incident, Goh filed a police report which led to all three of them being arrested.

A 43-second video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Prosecuting was ASP Suziana Suleiman, while the three men were unrepresented by legal counsel. — BORNEO POST