LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — The announcement of former Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong as the new vocalist for American rock band Linkin Park has come with immense scrutiny.

And the first flood of criticism leveled against her revolves over her previous ties to the Church of Scientology and past support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories this morning to clear the air.

“Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she wrote.

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer.

“Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since.”

She continued, saying , “Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Masterson, a former star on the hit sitcom That 70’s Show and in Netflix’s The Ranch, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison exactly a year ago on September 7 2023.

Leading the criticism against Armstrong were Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, who was one of multiple women to accuse Masterson of sexual assault; he was not convicted on the basis of her allegations, but was found guilty of charges brought by two anonymous other accusers.

“Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend,” Bixler-Zavala wrote in a re-circulated comment posted on Dead Sara’s Instagram page last year.

In 2020, Armstrong attended one of Masterson’s court hearings in a presumed show of support.

A rep for Linkin Park directed Variety to Armstrong’s statement when asked for comments.