SEOUL, Sept 5 — HyunA, formerly of 4Minute and Wonder Girls, and Highlight’s Yong Junhyung have unveiled their wedding photos, giving fans a peek into their special day.

HyunA dazzles in a traditional white wedding gown, while Yong sports a classic three-piece suit. In a more relaxed shot, they’re seen in coordinating white outfits — HyunA in a chic off-shoulder dress and Yong in a casual sweater and shorts.

However, according to Allkpop, the wedding announcement has ignited a firestorm of rumours and personal attacks.

In response, HyunA’s agency, AT AREA, has issued a stern warning against the spread of false rumours and defamatory comments.

In a statement, the agency emphasised that to safeguard the artist’s dignity, legal action against any malicious rumours, will be taken, with no warnings or leniency.

Allkpop reported with HyunA’s October wedding to Yong swiftly approaching, speculation — including claims about a premarital pregnancy — has been rampant.

Fans have been largely critical of the couple's declaration of love, partly due to Junhyung's involvement in the Burning Sun scandal and HyunA's recent breakup with her ex-fiancé Dawn just two months after their engagement in November 2022.

Junhyung, 34, was a member of the South Korean boy band Highlight (formerly known as Beast) but left in 2019 after being implicated as a witness in the Burning Sun scandal.

HyunA debuted with the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 before leaving JYP Entertainment to join 4Minute.