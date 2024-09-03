LONDON, Sept 3 — Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she will not see her fans “for an incredibly long time” after completing her final show of her European tour in Munich, Germany.

The 36-year-old singer told fans she “needs a rest” and wants to “live my new life I’ve been building.”

During her Munich show earlier this month, Adele revealed her engagement and told concertgoers that she would take a “big break” from music following her latest series of concerts, as reported by Sky News.

Adele expressed her gratitude to her fans, saying, “I’d like to thank you so much for coming to my show this evening, I would like everyone who’s come to any one of my shows ever (to) thank you so much for coming.”

She added, “I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever, it has been amazing, I just need a rest and I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now, I want to live my new life that I’ve been building.”

Adele has spent the past two years performing a weekend residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She also completed a record-breaking series of shows at Munich’s Messe exhibition centre.

Her 10-date residency in Germany sold over 730,000 tickets, marking it as the largest temporary arena ever built outside Las Vegas.

At her final show on Saturday, Adele said, “I’m not the most comfortable performer, but I am very f****** good at it, and I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I would ever do.”

The singer’s last post on Instagram yesterday, with the simple caption of ‘Munich Night 10’, showed a selection of shots from her last show in Munich, prefaced by a shot of her looking up introspectively as she sits sideways on a sofa set in front of a window nook.

The last picture in the set showed Adele in tears as she held the microphone towards her fans during the concert.

“We will miss you! ???? so sad we don’t [sic] see you anymore for such a long time!”, Instagram user frederiquenieuwland wrote in reply to Adele’s post.

Another fan, brookerulez, bemoaned the announcement in her reply to the singer’s post, “I think she is going to be gone for the foreseeable future unfortunately ,” referring to her announcement at the Munich show.

Others pleaded for the singer to return after her break, as fan Malikahster wrote, “Thank you! I think you can’t really understand what you did for all of us! Enjoy your break! Pray for the best time. But please come back. ”

Adele still has 10 shows left in her Las Vegas residency, which were delayed due to illness. These shows will conclude in November.

The singer confirmed her engagement to US sports agent Rich Paul on the Munich stage, stating to a fan with a sign that read, “Will you marry me?” that she couldn’t because she was “already getting married.”

Adele has been in a relationship with Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, since 2021.

She was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her son, Angelo. They separated in April 2019.

Adele told the Munich crowd she would miss them “terribly” and hoped to see them again in Las Vegas.

Adele performs on Day 9 of her series of concerts in Munich. — Picture from Instagram/adele

The London-born star rose to fame in 2008 with her debut album 19, followed by 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015. Her second album is the fourth best-selling album of all time in the UK.

Adele released her latest album, 30, in November 2021, marking her comeback after a five-year hiatus. She performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park the following summer, which was her last UK performance.

As one of the world’s best-selling music artists, Adele has sold over 120 million records globally.

As of 2023, all of Adele’s studio albums, except for 19, have topped the annual best-selling albums chart globally in the 21st century.

Her numerous accolades include 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Adele’s upcoming shows in Las Vegas will be her last for the foreseeable future.