PARIS, Aug 4 — Adele delighted fans by streaming the Olympic women's 100 metres semi-final and final at a concert in Munich.

The Someone Like You singer, 36, is performing 10 gigs in the German city this month in a bespoke arena with capacity for 80,000 people per night, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Videos shared to social media show the semi-final being broadcast to a packed stadium and the final being screened hours later, live from Paris.

The final saw St. Lucia's Julien Alfred storm to gold.

Adele stopped the show tonight just to display the women’s 100m final at #Olympics.#AdeleinMunich pic.twitter.com/ZUPFeFrF1m — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) August 3, 2024

British singer Adele had to pause her first concert in Munich to receive help taking off part of her dress, which had become soaked by heavy rain.

The 16-time Grammy winner announced in July she would take a “big break” from music after her run of upcoming shows.

She told German broadcaster ZDF: “My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don't have any plans for new music at all.

“I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

The singer last performed in mainland Europe in 2016 and last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

In 2022 she started a Las Vegas residency called “Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace which is due to end in November. — BERNAMA