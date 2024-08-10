MUNICH, Aug 10 — German police said Thursday they do not see any heightened risk to Adele's ongoing series of concerts in Munich, a day after performances by fellow superstar Taylor Swift were cancelled in Vienna due to the threat of a terrorist attack.

“Of course, this is part of our assessment of the situation. We are constantly reviewing it and if anything concrete emerges, we will of course respond to it,” a spokesman for the police headquarters in the Bavarian city said.

He emphasised the police knew of no risk to Adele's shows, which are being held in a custom-built pop-up stadium with 73,000 seats.

“We have sufficient police forces on site anyway,” added the spokesman. But he said this was due to the overall “global political situation,” which has led to more precautions at major events "for some time.”

The British pop singer known for the songs such as Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You began her 10-concert residency in Munich on August 2.

She has played two shows so far, and the next are scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

In Vienna, authorities say a 19-year-old suspect planned to kill as many Swift fans as possible using home-made bombs and knives. That prompted the cancellation of all three of her shows this week in the Austrian capital.

The main suspect is in custody and confessed to the foiled plot, security officials said on Thursday. A 17-year-old was also arrested. — BERNAMA-dpa