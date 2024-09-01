SEOUL, Sept 1 — If you don’t know, South Korea has its own version of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and one of the cast, comedian Lee Soo-ji posted on Instagram yesterday to promote the episode hosted by actress Jeon Jong-seo.

What was notable about her post was what she was wearing: she had decided to parody the viral shot of HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk who was spotted walking around in Los Angeles with the video DJ ‘Juice’ Seyeon.

Lee referred to herself as ‘Meat’ Seyeon, and wore an outfit nearly identical to the DJ’s while a companion mimicked HYBE’s Bang in a similar hairstyle and outfit.

There was a lot of speculation about why Bang had been going around town with the video DJ and claims they had ‘just happened’ to meet were ridiculed by South Koreans online.

You can catch a clip of Lee hamming it up in her ‘Meaty’ persona below.