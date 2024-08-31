LONDON, Aug 31 — Tickets have already started selling for the band Oasis’s 2025 tours and of course, they’re already being resold on ticket reselling prices for eyewatering markups.

The band isn’t taking it lying down, however, making a social media announcement that attempts to resell the tickets for more than face value will see those tickets cancelled.

Oasis’ social media have released the following statement:

“We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via Ticketmaster and Twickets.

Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Viagogo, a known ticket reseller has responded with a statement saying that the Oasis announcement is “anti-competitive” and that it would “ultimately harm fans by limiting their choice” and leading to a surge in scams.