LONDON, Aug 31 — Oasis fans trying to buy tickets for the bands’ upcoming 2025 tour were left crushed when ticketing websites buckled under the load.

The Standard reported that SJM Concerts’ website Gigs and Tours was not loading less than an hour before ticketing opened.

Fans trying to buy tickets from Ticketmaster for the Dublin shows were also left disappointed as were Scottish fans trying to obtain tickets from GigsinScotland.com.

From the feedback and the websites crumbling under the load, Oasis’ comeback looks to be one of the most sought-after events of 2025, especially as the band also confirmd they would not headline Glastonbury despite rumours to the contrary.