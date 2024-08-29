PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — South Korean police have revealed that unspecified allegations of sexual crime against former member of Kpop boy band band NCT, Taeil, are “not against a minor or male,” police said yesterday.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, is currently being investigated for sexual assault at the Seoul Bangbae Police Station in southern Seoul, reported Chosun Ilbo.

Police were unable to reveal details of his case because its spokesperson was “at home and does not have access to the files,”

The Kpop idol's agency SM Entertainment announced yesterday evening that he had quit NCT after being reported to the police.

The decision came after the agency made aware of “the gravity of the case,"”although the company did not elaborate further because it is an ongoing criminal case.

Taeil's contract with SM Entertainment however still stands.

The statement from police was a result of rumours with speculations including an alleged assault against a 11-year-old girl and another supposedly against a younger boy — which police have denied.

Taeil debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT's subgroup NCT U. He took time off from group activities last year after suffering an injury to his right thigh from a traffic accident on August 15.