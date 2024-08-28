SEOUL, Aug 28, 2024 – The three former members of the Kpop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have filed a civil lawsuit against their former management agency, ATTRAKT, demanding ₩300 million (RM975,000) in compensation.

The lawsuit which was submitted to the Seoul Central District Court appears to be in response to ATTRAKT's previous ₩13 billion (RM42.27 million) claim against the members, their families, and The Givers CEO Ahn Sung-il.

Both lawsuits have been assigned to the 31st Civil Division and will be combined for judicial proceedings.

Law Firm Dongin is representing former members Saena, Sio, and Aran, for both the damages and settlement claims.

The former FIFTY FIFTY members are gearing up for a comeback under new management.

They recently signed an exclusive contract with MASSIVE E&C, a subsidiary of IOK Company, and aim to replicate the success of their hit single Cupid on the global stage.

The timing of the settlement lawsuit, filed just days before the first hearing of ATTRAKT's claim scheduled for August 29, has sparked speculation about its strategic intent with some suggesting that the lawsuit is part of a broader strategy to counter ATTRAKT’s claims as the group prepares for their return.

In June of last year, the former members sought an injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with Attrakt, citing issues with settlement statements and missing revenue items. However, their request was denied by the court due to insufficient evidence of breach or financial discrepancies.

Meanwhile, the new line-up of FIFTY FIFTY — with original member Keena, joined by Chanelle, Yewon, Hana, and Athena — attracted media attenton with their first public appearance together at the Billboard K Power 100 event in Seoul.