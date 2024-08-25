SEOUL, Aug 25 — Kanye West’s performance on Friday as part of his Ye x Ty Dolla Sign Vultures Listening Experience attracted plenty of celebrities in the audience.

Previously billed as a “listening party” the event felt more like an actual concert especially as it was held at at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Korea Times however reported there was some online backlash to K-pop stars attending such as NewJeans’ Minji, Danielle and Hanni, Aespa’s Winter and Giselle, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, 2NE1’s CL and Minzy, Treasure members Jihoon and Choi Hyun-suk as well as soloist Jen So-mi and rappers Dean and Zion. T.

West is a controversial figure, with his tendency to make the news for his erratic behaviour including his announcing a presidential run (that did not materialise), his loud support of Donald Trump, his public beef with Taylor Swift and accusations of being anti-Semitic.

The concert went on for two hours and a half, with a hefty setlist of 74 songs and attracted 35,000 attendees. Not bad for it being West’s first live performance in two years, his last being in July 2022.