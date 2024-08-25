LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Jenna Ortega, if you don’t know yet, quit Twitter.

The social media service, formerly known as X, has become inundated with AI-generated images including sexualised content of children and celebrities.

Ortega herself said in a New York Times interview that she had received AI-doctored photos of herself as a child and called the whole experience “disgusting”.

“I hate AI,” she told her interviewer when asked her opinion on artificial intelligence. While she acknowledged that it could be used for science such as detecting breast cancer, her own experience with it had not been pleasant.

She said: “Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”

Ortega also said her first direct message on X was of a man’s genitals. Little wonder she has decided to quit the platform, saying she felt that had no choice but to have a X account in the early stages of her career.