PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Lightsticks are an important part of Kpop fandom. They're not just juiced up glow wands, they're a badge of honour of sorts for loyal supporters who brandish it proudly to identify their commitment to their idols.

Korean hip-hop group Epik High are neither Kpop nor idols, but they have their own lightstick for their own fans.

Which was banned at their recent concert in Kuala Lumpur. Why?

Well, the group unveiled their first lightstick last year — suspiciously named the “Park Kyu Bong” — of a light-up hand flipping the bird, that is said to perfectly capture the act's rebellious spirit and musical ethos.

Which meant that fans at the KL stopover for the Epik High The Pump Tour Asia 2024 had to go ‘unarmed’ and leave their “Park Kyu Bong” at home as it probably wasn't too nice to be carrying it about here.

koreaboo reported that fans @bellaxchin and @wearefanklub shared their reactions on Instagram after the announcement, captioning their posts, “sorry to my favourite ahjussis, malaysians are banned from using the park-kyu bong.”

They were reportedly informed that recording or photographing with the lightstick, or even using it during the performance, was strictly prohibited. The video documenting the announcement went viral, amassing 346K views.

Most social media users supported the ban, given that the middle finger gesture is considered offensive, and in Malaysia, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, such behavior could even lead to legal charges.

Some fans agreed with the decision, emphasising the importance of respecting cultural sensitivities.

Much of the primary criticism was reserved for the organisers who they said should have notified fans in advance to avoid purchasing a lightstick that could not be used during the show.