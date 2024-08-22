KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — “Yes, I do have a tattoo.” Controversial actress Fatiya Latiff admitted to Kosmo! Online when asked about the tattoo boldly displayed on her arm.

According to Fatiya, whose full name is Nur Fathia Abdul Latiff, 37, she got the tattoo by mistake while she was going through a particularly stressful period in her life.

“I did it on a whim. It was about two years ago when I was really stressed out. Without giving it much thought, I just went ahead and got the tattoo,” she was quoted as saying.

“However, my mum has been urging me to get it removed. I just haven’t found the time yet.

“When my parents found out about the tattoo, they were, of course, upset. But they kept their anger in check because they didn’t want to stress me out further,” she added.

When Kosmo! Online asked about the meaning of the tattoo on her arm, Fatiya explained that it reads ‘Angel on Earth’.