KUALA LUMPUR, August 20 — Get ready for another concert from iconic singer-songwriter Datuk M.Nasir.

A second show for October was announced today, just two weeks after Dato M.N45IR CIPTA entertained an 8,000-strong audience — including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — at Axiata Arena.

Branded as an extended version of the first concert, Dato M.N45IR CIPTA 2 concert is scheduled for October 12, once again at Axiata Arena.

According to ICON Entertainment founder Iman Tang, the decision for a follow-up concert for the 67-year-old singer was due to the demand from fans who simply could not get enough.

The upcoming show however will only have a limited 6,000 tickets available for the public.

Despite the three-hour performance at the first concert, some fans felt dissatisfied by the list of songs performed by M.Nasir.

Which is why he has promised a new setlist.

Only 6,000 tickets will be available for the public for ‘Cipta 2’. -- Picture courtesy of ICON Entertainment

“The performance this time will have different songs.

“We will try to perform the songs that I didn’t play during the first concert, and we will also add a few more new songs for the upcoming show”, he said.

Tickets for Dato M.N45IR CIPTA 2 Concert will go on sale on August 27 at 2pm with ticket priced from RM238 to RM588.

Tickets will be available for purchase via www.ticket2u.com.my/mnasircipta2