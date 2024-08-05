PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons will be kicking off their Asia headline tour this November and December as part of their Loom World Tour in Kuala Lumpur.

The band will perform here on Nov 21 at the National Hockey Stadium, followed by stopovers in Bangkok (Nov 23), Singapore (Nov 25), Taipei (Nov 28), Hong Kong (Dec 1) and Tokyo (Dec 3).

Live Nation members can purchase tickets first during an exclusive pre-sale on Aug 15 from 12pm to to 11:59pm while sales will be open to the general public from Aug 16 at 11am via www.golive-asia.com.

Mastercard cardholders in Malaysia can access presale tickets from Aug 13 at 11am until Aug 15 at 11am.

World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders will have preferred ticket access on Aug 16 at 11am.

Imagine Dragons’ sixth studio album, Loom, entirely produced by the band and long-time collaborators Mattman and Robin featues nine new tracks, including the hit single Eyes Closed.

After a rare and well-deserved break from touring last year, the rejuvenated band's studio effort is said to be inspired by their past while exploring new creative boundaries.

For more information on the tour and ticketing, visit imaginedragonsmusic.com & livenation.asia.