KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — BTS member Jimin has once again solidified his position as a global music force with the release of his second solo album, MUSE.

The title track, Who, debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States — and marks Jimin’s sixth solo entry on the chart, Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported today.

Who didn’t stop there, as it also claimed the top spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart — Jimin’s sixth No. 1 — a new record for the most No. 1 entries among K-pop soloists.

Among K-pop acts, only BTS has more with 12.

This week’s No. 14 debut for Who is Jimin’s highest-charting single since his record-breaking No. 1 hit, Like Crazy in 2023, bringing his total solo entries on the Hot 100 to six.

The song also conquered the Global 200 and Global Excl US charts.

Meanwhile, MUSE debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums, making Jimin the first Korean solo artist to chart more than one album in the top three.

This achievement underscores his significant impact on the global music scene.

Jimin’s continued success highlights the growing influence of K-pop and solidifies his status as a solo artist to watch.